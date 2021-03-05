GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in February

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $28.46 on Friday. GMO Internet has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

About GMO Internet

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

