GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in February

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $28.46 on Friday. GMO Internet has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.
About GMO Internet
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.