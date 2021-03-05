GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Buys $5,331,536.00 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GMS traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.68. 550,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in GMS by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

