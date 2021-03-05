GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE:GMS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

