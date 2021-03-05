GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Truist

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target upped by Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 18,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GMS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 136.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $1,016,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

