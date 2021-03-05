Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 5%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 2,238,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,460,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

