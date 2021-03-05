Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOL. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 316,193 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.