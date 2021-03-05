Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on GOL. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
