Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $8,621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 175,088 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Golar LNG by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

