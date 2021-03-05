Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the January 28th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

GMLP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 257,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

