Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.

Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $$0.86 during trading hours on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

