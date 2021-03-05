Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 325,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.
Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $$0.86 during trading hours on Friday. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.
About Gold Road Resources
