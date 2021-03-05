Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Down 29.1% in February

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.18.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $25,056,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $5,466,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
