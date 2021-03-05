Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.74. 887,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 698,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $965.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

