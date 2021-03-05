GoldFund (GFUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $150,542.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006464 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006029 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.