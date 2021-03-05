GoldMint Trading Up 164.2% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 90.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 164.2% higher against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $670,248.39 and approximately $74.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00754336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00042640 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

