GoNetwork One Day Trading Volume Hits $89,677.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $212,057.67 and approximately $89,677.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,785.69 or 0.99991056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00038451 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003761 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

