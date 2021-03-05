GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 250.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. GoodRx comprises 1.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of GoodRx worth $66,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. 54,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

