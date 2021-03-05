Goose Finance Market Capitalization Tops $55.09 Million (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 49.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $81.32 or 0.00166174 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and approximately $61.25 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00752548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042845 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 694,819 coins and its circulating supply is 677,532 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.