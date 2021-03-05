Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $3.59 million and $2.26 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

