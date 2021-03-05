GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,150 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GrafTech International worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

EAF opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,990,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,873,731 shares of company stock worth $223,048,238. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

