Grain Co Continental Sells 49,855 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BG stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

