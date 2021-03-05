Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.91.

A number of research firms have commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,272,853 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,213,618 shares of company stock worth $4,460,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.76 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $278.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

