Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.85. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 69,807 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 233.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $856,137.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,169,459 shares in the company, valued at $24,764,394.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,213,618 shares of company stock worth $4,460,552. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.