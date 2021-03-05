Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting C$73.75. The company had a trading volume of 189,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$40.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.06.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

