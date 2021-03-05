Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.86 on Friday, reaching C$73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 189,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,780. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.49. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$40.77 and a 12-month high of C$80.06.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

