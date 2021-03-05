Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$85.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,780. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$40.77 and a twelve month high of C$80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$75.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.