GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 8.67% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $100,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 361.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 150,891 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 43.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 118,814 shares in the last quarter.

BAR stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

