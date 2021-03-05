Graviocoin (GIO) Price Up 1% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $385.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.00370008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003277 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

