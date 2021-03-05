GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $136,587.56 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $136,587.56 and approximately $11.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00464298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00077002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00083564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00464976 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,323,326 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

