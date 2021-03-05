Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,335. The company has a market capitalization of $269.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

