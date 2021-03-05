Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS GEAHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115. Great Eagle has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15.
Great Eagle Company Profile
