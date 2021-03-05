Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS GEAHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115. Great Eagle has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

