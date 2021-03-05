Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 7.5%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.77. 1,519,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,252,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Green Plains by 171.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $306,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Green Plains by 11.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

