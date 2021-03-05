Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 28th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Green Plains Partners stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 116,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,200. The company has a market capitalization of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

GPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121,781 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

