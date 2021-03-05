Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Up 7.6%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) shares shot up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.08. 116,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 77,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

