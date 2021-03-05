Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.33

Shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.33 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 159.30 ($2.08). Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 3,785,148 shares changing hands.

GNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

