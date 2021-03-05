Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $818.91

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 818.91 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45). Gresham House shares last traded at GBX 812.50 ($10.62), with a volume of 18,899 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 839 ($10.96) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 818.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 759.89. The company has a market capitalization of £260.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75), for a total transaction of £308,625 ($403,220.54).

About Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.