Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $20.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 44.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,709 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.