Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
GDYN stock remained flat at $$14.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.
In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
