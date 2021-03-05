Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GDYN stock remained flat at $$14.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

