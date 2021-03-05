Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) & Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gridsum and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 1 8 15 0 2.58

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus target price of $198.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Gridsum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gridsum and Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum $46.91 million 1.21 -$77.27 million N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $3.09 billion 6.37 $404.46 million $3.65 46.80

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum.

Risk & Volatility

Gridsum has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gridsum and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum N/A N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 14.10% 27.32% 13.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Gridsum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Gridsum on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a viewership analysis tool for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; Media Dissector, a content media monitoring and analytics tool; Information Dissector, an analytical system; and Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool for legal research; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Intelligent Voice Recognition and Transcription System; Faxin Wei Su, a litigation service; Gridsum Visualization Platform; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops media analytics and information discovery solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, The Outer Worlds, Ancestors the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including Sony's PlayStation 4; Microsoft's Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

