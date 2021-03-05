Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.28

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.28 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 139.30 ($1.82). Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80), with a volume of 14,025 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £240.00 million and a PE ratio of -125.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.28.

In related news, insider Mark Hine sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) Company Profile (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

