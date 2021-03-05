Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

GRFS stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

