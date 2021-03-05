Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
GRFS stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
