Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.01 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and $7.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,478.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.70 or 0.03138909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00368685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.78 or 0.01020621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.83 or 0.00430773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.00370416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00251389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022511 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 67,095,480 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

