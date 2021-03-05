Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of GO stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,765 shares of company stock worth $15,937,390. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,048,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

