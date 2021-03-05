Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Group 1 Automotive worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 366.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 247.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 132.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.