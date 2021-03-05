Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 1,301,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 913,161 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,054,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

