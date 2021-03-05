Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the January 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
Shares of NYSE:TV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 1,301,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after buying an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 913,161 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,054,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
