Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYPHQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,274. Gryphon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Gryphon Gold
