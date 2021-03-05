Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYPHQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,274. Gryphon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada.

