Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 247,291 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $700,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

