Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.99

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$29.99 and last traded at C$29.99, with a volume of 13049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.63 million and a P/E ratio of -59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

