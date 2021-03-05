Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE GWRE traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. 57,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,393. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

