Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,253 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

