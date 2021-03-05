H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 28th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE HIGA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 1,029,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition stock. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 612,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of H.I.G. Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

