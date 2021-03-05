H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.